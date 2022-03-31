MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee School of Engineering has named students to the Winter Quarter 2022 Dean’s List.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
Area students named to the Dean’s List are:
Joshua Kleinschmidt, Jesus Ramos, Jorge Jurado-Garcia, Rees Graves and Benjamin Leisher all of Beloit, and Emilio Colunga of Orfordville.
MILWAUKEE—Stephen Dillard of Beloit, has been named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2022 Winter Quarter.
Dillard is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) for this quarter are named to the Honors List.
WHITEWATER—The following University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students were among the award winners at the DECA state conference.
- Nayely Arreola, of Beloit, who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won 3rd Place—Travel & Tourism
- Hannah Matysiak, of Beloit, who is studying Finance, won 1st Place—Business Ethics
- Devontae Sisk, of Clinton, who is studying Business Education, won 1st Place—Business Research
Thirty-three students who attended the event, held March 3-4 in Delavan, Wisconsin, competed in a variety of individual and team case study events and prepared project presentations.
In total, the UW-Whitewater chapter earned 67 awards/honors at the conference and all 33 students qualified to compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference, which will be held April 9-12 in Baltimore, Maryland.
In addition to the individual student honors, the UW-Whitewater Chapter won the Community Service Award in recognition of fundraising efforts for The ALS Association—Wisconsin Chapter and the 400-plus hours of volunteer work the chapter members completed during the academic year.