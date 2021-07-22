WHEATON, Ill.— Wheaton College student Paul Fay of Roscoe was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill.—Maya Manzonelli of Roscoe, was among 360 graduates who took part in commencement ceremonies on May 2 at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Manzonelli majored in English—Literature / History.
AMES, Iowa—Katelyn Arnett of Rockton and James Byrnes of Roscoe have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University.
The dean’s list honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
Area students who graduated include:
Beloit
Samuel Behm, Business Administration
Brady Card, Criminal Justice
Melissa Fairbrother, Psychology
Mitchell Goecks, Forensic Investigation
Federico Hernandez-Arjon, Mechanical Engineering
Zachary Krause, Construction Management
Hala Ryan, Agricultural Education
Brodhead
Brant Walters, Biology
Roscoe
Savanah Crews, Animal Science
Ethan Lengjak, Construction Management
Anton Lewandowski, Industrial Technology Management.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:
Beloit
Hala L Ryan, Agricultural Education
Brodhead
Colleen R Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science
Bailey K Watson, History
Bobby D Wolter, Industrial Technology Management
Rockton
Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education
Jacqueline Elizabeth LeFevre, Biology/Broad Field Science
Roscoe
Savanah Elizabeth Crews, Animal Science
Sydney O Singer, Engineering Physics.
LEBANON, Ill.— Nikos Xydakis of Roscoe was named to the McKendree University spring 2021 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.
Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a center in Radcliff, Ky., and offers degree programs online and at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH—Jaliyah Elliott of Beloit,was among more than 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement.
Elliott earned a Bachelor of General Studies.
ELMHURST, Ill.—More than 900 Elmhurst University students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
Local students named to the Dean’s List include:
Bailey Zolmierski of Rockton.
Emma Corum of Beloit.
The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).
OSHKOSH, Wis.—University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
Local students named to the Dean’s List are:
Beloit
Riley Anastasi, Junior, Honor Roll
Lynsey Burzinski, Senior, Dean’s List
Liliana Dominguez, Junior, Dean’s List
Daniel McKearn, Junior, Honor Roll
Grace Nenneman, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Tess Schober, Senior, Honor Roll
Zackary Strong, Junior, Honor Roll
Briele Trotter, Freshman, Honor Roll
Baylee Windsor, Freshman, Dean’s List
Brodhead
Carisa Purdue, Freshman, Dean’s List
Orfordville
Hannah Brennan, Senior, Dean’s List
Rachel Miller, Senior, Dean’s List
Rockton
Hannah Carter, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Maggie Pfaff, Junior, Dean’s List
Roscoe
Mikayla Austin, Senior, Dean’s List
Peyton Austin, Junior, Honor Roll
Katelyn Collins, Senior, Honor Roll
William Cramer, Senior, Honor Roll
Jeffrey Goodwine, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Nathan Humy, Junior, Honor Roll.