WHEATON, Ill.— Wheaton College student Paul Fay of Roscoe was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.—Maya Manzonelli of Roscoe, was among 360 graduates who took part in commencement ceremonies on May 2 at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Manzonelli majored in English—Literature / History.

AMES, Iowa—Katelyn Arnett of Rockton and James Byrnes of Roscoe have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University.

The dean’s list honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held, but will be rescheduled at a later date.

Area students who graduated include:

Beloit

Samuel Behm, Business Administration

Brady Card, Criminal Justice

Melissa Fairbrother, Psychology

Mitchell Goecks, Forensic Investigation

Federico Hernandez-Arjon, Mechanical Engineering

Zachary Krause, Construction Management

Hala Ryan, Agricultural Education

Brodhead

Brant Walters, Biology

Roscoe

Savanah Crews, Animal Science

Ethan Lengjak, Construction Management

Anton Lewandowski, Industrial Technology Management.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2021 semester.

Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Beloit

Hala L Ryan, Agricultural Education

Brodhead

Colleen R Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science

Bailey K Watson, History

Bobby D Wolter, Industrial Technology Management

Rockton

Sydney Bridegan, Elementary Education

Jacqueline Elizabeth LeFevre, Biology/Broad Field Science

Roscoe

Savanah Elizabeth Crews, Animal Science

Sydney O Singer, Engineering Physics.

LEBANON, Ill.— Nikos Xydakis of Roscoe was named to the McKendree University spring 2021 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a center in Radcliff, Ky., and offers degree programs online and at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH—Jaliyah Elliott of Beloit,was among more than 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement.

Elliott earned a Bachelor of General Studies.

ELMHURST, Ill.—More than 900 Elmhurst University students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:

Bailey Zolmierski of Rockton.

Emma Corum of Beloit.

The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

OSHKOSH, Wis.—University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).

Local students named to the Dean’s List are:

Beloit

Riley Anastasi, Junior, Honor Roll

Lynsey Burzinski, Senior, Dean’s List

Liliana Dominguez, Junior, Dean’s List

Daniel McKearn, Junior, Honor Roll

Grace Nenneman, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Tess Schober, Senior, Honor Roll

Zackary Strong, Junior, Honor Roll

Briele Trotter, Freshman, Honor Roll

Baylee Windsor, Freshman, Dean’s List

Brodhead

Carisa Purdue, Freshman, Dean’s List

Orfordville

Hannah Brennan, Senior, Dean’s List

Rachel Miller, Senior, Dean’s List

Rockton

Hannah Carter, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Maggie Pfaff, Junior, Dean’s List

Roscoe

Mikayla Austin, Senior, Dean’s List

Peyton Austin, Junior, Honor Roll

Katelyn Collins, Senior, Honor Roll

William Cramer, Senior, Honor Roll

Jeffrey Goodwine, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Nathan Humy, Junior, Honor Roll.

