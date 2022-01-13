MANCHESTER, NH—Five area students were named to the Fall President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Students named to the President’s List are Cathy Bown and Thomas McCulloch of Beloit, Madalyn Scharlau of South Beloit, Frank Oyston of Roscoe and Nicole Ali of Rockton.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
AMES, Iowa—Braden Fitzgerald of Roscoe was among more than 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December.
He graduated Cum Laude, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Ecology.
BOURBONNAIS, Ill.—Two students from Rockton, Illinois were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall semester at Olivet Nazarene University.
Colin Elsbree and Aren Gustafson were named to the Dean’s List.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
GREEN BAY, Wis.—Six area students were honored for their academic performance at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the Fall semester.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
Students honors were:
BELOIT
Josh Sagona, Semester Honors
Lauren Schaefer, Semester Honors
Stormy Staskal, Semester Highest Honors
BRODHEAD
Kajen Medenwaldt, Semester Highest Honors
Alexis Miller, Semester High Honors
Reba Walder, Semester High Honors.
MENOMONIE, Wis.—The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Josie Finocchiaro, of Rockton, a Sophomore who is studying family and consumer sciences education.
Luke Gifford, of Roscoe, a Freshman who is studying computer science.
Lauren Johnston, of Roscoe, a Freshman studying pre-studio art.
Alison Murdoch, of Roscoe, a Sophomore studying applied science, pre-physicians assistant.
Savannah Schindler, of South Beloit a Senior studying hotel, restaurant and tourism.
PEORIA, Ill.—Several area students were named to the Fall Dean’s List at Bradly University.
Students named to the Dean’s List are:
ROSCOE
Francesca Butera, majoring in communication journalism
Kendra Geddeis, majoring in nursing.
Jacob Harvey, majoring in communication television arts
Brooke Dagefoerde, majoring in user experience design
Kiki Fisher majoring in biomedical science, pre-med
Kathryn Kroos, majoring in nursing.
SOUTH BELOIT
Claire Tesluk , majoring in computer science data science
Alysha Monson, majoring in learning behavior specialist, ESL endorsement
ROCKTON
Jessica Green, majoring in biochemistry.
CONWAY, S.C.—Two area students were honored for their academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University.
Reilly Guth of Roscoe, a Marine Science major, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, at Coastal Carolina University.
Hannah Haefner of South Beloit, a Psychology major, was named to the President’s List at Costal Carolina University.
FAYETTE, IA—Jacqueline Moe of South Beloit, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall semester at Upper Iowa University.
Moe is a liberal arts major at Upper Iowa University.
To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.