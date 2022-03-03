ROCKFORD—The following students in the Degree Completion program at Rockford University were named to the Distinguished Scholars List for the fall 2021 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester.
April Almanza of South Beloit, and Laura Speer, Kathryn Littlefield and Samantha Minzer all of Roscoe.
DECATUR, IL—Gabriella Galluzzo of Roscoe, is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
BUFFALO, NY—Hayley Montoya, of Roscoe, is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List.
Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
Montoya is a member of the Canisius Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in management.
CARLINVILLE, IL—Indu Pant of Roscoe, was named to the Blackburn College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean’s list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois.