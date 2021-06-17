MADISON—Jordan Mickey of Beloit was one of the University of Wisconsin—Madison’s 2021 graduates who received a certificate in Public Policy from the La Follette School of Public Affairs in May.
With nearly 70 graduates, this is the second cohort of students completing the certificate program, which allows students to apply a public policy-perspective to community and world events.
Mickey received a bachelors degree in education studies and a certificate in public policy.
The certificate in public policy provides students with analytic, data, and communications skills for success in the workforce and as an engaged community member.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.—Just over 1,500 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2021 Spring Semester. To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Honored students include:
Julia Barenbaum of South Beloit who is studying Marketing in the College of Business.
Carrie Anderson of Roscoe who is studying Biology in the College of Aviation Science Technology.
Haley Marchewka of Roscoe who is studying Theatre in the College of Humanities Fine Arts Comm.
Peyton Sullivan of Roscoe who is studying Special/Elementary Education in the College of Education and Social Sciences.
SPRINGFIELD, MO William Durstock of Roscoe has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
TUSCALOOSA, AL—A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Area students honored are:
Alivia Lamendola of Rockton was named to the Presidents List.
Mark Limke of Rockton was named to the Deans List.
Kaden Orendorff of Rockton was named to the Presidents List.
Jordan Powder of Rockton was named to the Deans List.
Lauren Shelton of Rockton was named to the Deans List.
Trent Aldrich of Roscoe was named to the Presidents List.
Tanner Schewe of Roscoe was named to the Deans List.
Emily Bell of South Beloit was named to the Deans List.
ELMHURST, Ill.—Elmhurst University graduates of the Class of 2021 took part in a series of on-campus, in-person Commencement ceremonies held on May 21 and 22. The following local students earned degrees:
Bailey Zolmierski, of Rockton graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Emma Corum, of Beloit graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Teacher Education.
Parker Stluka, of South Beloit graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies.
MILWAUKEE—Approximately 227 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the Spring 2021 semester.
Among the Mount Mary University Spring 2021 graduates are:
Suellen Thomson-Link, of Brodhead who earned a doctorate degree in occupational therapy.
IOWA CITY, IA—More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
The students named to the president’s list include:
Kyle Dingus of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science.
Cali Schmitz of Roscoe, College of Nursing; Major: Nursing.
IOWA CITY, IA—More than 7,000 students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students named to the dean’s list are:
Samuel Brick of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest.
Olivia Chambers of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Communication Studies.
Kyle Dingus of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science.
Michael Dionne of South Beloit, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Engineering Interest.
Sara Galli of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Criminology, Law and Justice.
Corinne Hoffmann of Roscoe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History.
Claire Parsons of Beloit, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work.
Sara Porter of South Beloit, Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing.
Cali Schmitz of Roscoe, College of Nursing; Major: Nursing.
GREEN BAY—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has named students who receiving semester honors for spring 2021 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
Students honored are:
Beloit
Ryan Hallock, Semester Honors
Josh Sagona, Semester Highest Honors
Lauren Schaefer, Semester High Honors
Stormy Staskal, Semester High Honors
Brodhead
Kajen Medenwaldt, Semester Highest Honors
Marissa VanderKooi, Semester High Honors.
STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,270 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Students honored included:
Beloit
Skyler Hutter, Senior, Honors
Heather Stenberg, Freshman, Honors
Brodhead
Karleen Sutherland, Senior, Honors
Roscoe
Grace Wieland, Sophomore, Highest Honors.
CONWAY, SC —Hannah Haefner of South Beloit was among 898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University who were named to the Presdient’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
Hannah Haefner is a Psychology major at Coastal Carolina University.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
MADISON, WIS.—The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Marina Arteaga of Clinton
Jorge Castellanos of Beloit
Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa—Luz Linaldi of South Beloit was among the Spring 2021 graduates at Iowa Wesleyan University.
The Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters were unique and held many changes, but these 92 graduates still persevered and were determined to graduate from IW during these uncertain times. Therefore, Iowa Wesleyan University was excited to host an in-person commencement program for May 2020, August 2020, December 2020, May 2021, and August 2021 graduates on May 1, 2021.
MILWAUKEE—Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college—for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Students who were honored include:
Beloit
Deep Patel who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
Reema Patel who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
Rockton
Jacob Hollister who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Megan Schroeder is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies.
Roscoe
Amy Baudhuin who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising.
Charlene Soltes who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.
Ashley Wade who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Rosoce
Morgan Guetschow who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.