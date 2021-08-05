OSHKOSH, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh 147th spring commencement—with four in-person ceremonies May 15—recognized the accomplishments of students from all three of its campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, Oshkosh).
UW—Oshkosh graduates are:
Beloit
Lynsey Burzinski, College of Business, Marketing
Diana Martinez, College of Nursing, Nursing
Stephanie Nauer, College of Education and Human Services, Human Services Leadership
Orfordville
Rachel Miller, College of Nursing, Nursing
Roscoe
Abigail Austin, College of Letters and Science, Criminal Justice
South Beloit
Sara Rottman, College of Letters and Science, Biology (Ecology).
DUBUQUE, Iowa—The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies on May 1.
Area students who graduated are:
Beloit
Isaac Wieland, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
Orfordville
Allen Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science.
DUBUQUE, Iowa—Taylor Smith of South Beloit recently graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
Smiith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Cum Laude.
MADISON, Wis.—Just over 7,600 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 8, including the following area students:
Beloit
Tyler Beamon, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Community and Environmental Sociology, ,
Jessica Burns, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics and Mathematics, ,
Jeffrey Crall, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, ,
Travis Dao, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies,
Paul Dionne, School of Business, Master of Business Administration, Business: General Management, ,
Sarah Engstrom, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Doctor of Philosophy, Food Science,
Stefanie Fleck, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies,
Lucas Griinke, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking and Business: Real Estate and Urban Land Economics,
Alexandra Larson-Osborne, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy,
Jordan Mickey, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education Studies, Education Studies,
Michelle Nguyen, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Landscape and Urban Studies,
Jack Pokorney, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Real Estate and Urban Land Economics and Business: Risk Management and Insurance,
Amber Rollette, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Graduated with Highest Distinction,
Jinan Sous, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry, Graduated with Distinction,
Elizabeth Stephanie, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics,
Jarrett Warden, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine,
Brodhead
Evan Willing, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Materials Science and Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, ,
Orfordville
Ethan Andre, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Public Health, ,
Catherine Hazeltine, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies, ,
Joelle Strand, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, English, Graduated with Distinction,
Rockton
Taylor Alexander, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology, ,
Roscoe
Robert D’Alessandro, College of Engineering, Master of Engineering, Engineering.
LA CROSSE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin—La Crosse held graduation ceremonies in May. The following area students earned degrees:
- Matthew Elliott, of Beloit, who earned a Bachelor of Science, Biology Major; CSH Individualized Option
- Hannah Sagaitis, of Beloit who earned a Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Honors
- Brooke Lederman Kintzle, of Brodhead who earned a Certificate, Educational Leadership
- Jack Speckman, of Brodhead who earned a Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Pre-Occupational Thrpy Track, Honors.
STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,250 graduates for the spring and summer sessions of 2021.
The following local students earned degrees:
- Ashley Krizmanich, of Beloit who earned a Master of Science, Masters Degree—Communication Sciences and Disorders
- Autumn Lloyd, of Beloit who earned a Bachelor of Music , Music Educ—General Voice, Cum Laude
- Savannah Baade, of Brodhead who earned a Master of Science, Masters Degree—Communication Sciences and Disorders.