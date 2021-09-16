FAYETTE, IA—Two Beloit students have been named to the Dean’s List for the summer semester at Upper Iowa University. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Students on the dean’s list are:
Lindsay Calvin, a Human Services major; and Melissa Wittwer, a Public Administration major.
MANCHESTER, NH—Two area students have been named to the President’s List for the summer semester at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
Students named to the President’s List are Cathy Bown of Beloit and Nicole Ali of Rockton.
MANCHESTER, NH—James Bown of Beloit has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.
OSHKOSH, Wis.—Kylie McCarty of South Beloit has been named to the honor roll at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3.
DeKALB, Ill.—Four area students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August.:
Students receiving degrees were:
Rockton
Claire Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy
Claire Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science—Public Law
Daniel Phelps, Educational Specialist, Educational Administration
Roscoe
Erin Weldon, Master of Arts, World Lang & Cultures-Spanish & Hispanic Studies.