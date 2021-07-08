ROCK ISLAND, Ill.—Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-21 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term. Students named to the Dean’s List are:
Andrew Baxter of Roscoe, majoring in Geology.
Amedeo Carmine of Roscoe, majoring in Computer Science.
Tabitha Hoey of Rockton, majoring in Neuroscience.
Kaitlyn Johnston of Roscoe, majoring in Kinesiology.
Alison Lawrence of Roscoe, majoring in Pre-Medicine.
Ryan Lefaivre of Roscoe, majoring in Geography.
Alexander Lunde of Roscoe, majoring in Environmental Studies.
Jacob Lyford of Roscoe, majoring in Biochemistry.
Anjelica Ortiz of South Beloit, majoring in Multimedia Journal Mass Comm.
Annika Samuel of Roscoe, majoring in Teaching Math.
Jordan Thompson of Rockton, majoring in Computer Science.
DeKALB, Ill.—Over 2400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates were the following students:
Beloit
William Lukenbill, Bachelor of Music, Music—Performance
Rockton
Sara Lemen, Master of Music, Music Performance
Hayley Mase, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences—Pre-Physical Therapy
Paul Nolley, Master of Public Admin, Public Administration-Nonprofit Management
Kayla Peltonen, Bachelor of Arts, Advocacy and Public Communication
Claudia Velasco, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL
Christopher Watts, Master of Science, ISYE-Engineering Management
Roscoe
Michael Atterbury, Bachelor of Arts, History
Ryan Burke, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Studies
Austin Buss, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Jamie Carollo, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Bradshaw Mareth, Bachelor of Arts, Communication—Media Studies
Alyssa Mohr, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Alyssa Mohr, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics—Applied Mathematics
Megan Ping, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Vanessa Vagle, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts—Acting
Millard Washington, Master of Science, Data Analytics
Katrina Wylde, Master of Science in Education, Literacy Education
South Beloit
Vanessa Beckham, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education and Student Affairs
Samuel Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Jessica Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Human Development & Family Sciences: Child Development
Dylan Moffitt, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science—Public Administration & Service
Devon Pilz, Bachelor of Arts, Communication—Organizational—Corporate.
WACO, Texas—Ian Joseph Dy Rodriguez of Beloit was named to the Dean’s Academic Honors List at Baylor University for the Spring 2021 semester.
The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
ALLENTOWN, PA—Kennedy Maxwell of Beloit, graduated Summa Cum Loude with a bachelor of arts degree in theatre and a minor in music from Muhlenberg College.
The College’s 173rd Commencement celebrated the Class of 2021 in a pair of socially distanced ceremonies held in downtown Allentown.