ROCK ISLAND, Ill.—Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-21 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term. Students named to the Dean’s List are:

Andrew Baxter of Roscoe, majoring in Geology.

Amedeo Carmine of Roscoe, majoring in Computer Science.

Tabitha Hoey of Rockton, majoring in Neuroscience.

Kaitlyn Johnston of Roscoe, majoring in Kinesiology.

Alison Lawrence of Roscoe, majoring in Pre-Medicine.

Ryan Lefaivre of Roscoe, majoring in Geography.

Alexander Lunde of Roscoe, majoring in Environmental Studies.

Jacob Lyford of Roscoe, majoring in Biochemistry.

Anjelica Ortiz of South Beloit, majoring in Multimedia Journal Mass Comm.

Annika Samuel of Roscoe, majoring in Teaching Math.

Jordan Thompson of Rockton, majoring in Computer Science.

DeKALB, Ill.—Over 2400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates were the following students:

Beloit

William Lukenbill, Bachelor of Music, Music—Performance

Rockton

Sara Lemen, Master of Music, Music Performance

Hayley Mase, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences—Pre-Physical Therapy

Paul Nolley, Master of Public Admin, Public Administration-Nonprofit Management

Kayla Peltonen, Bachelor of Arts, Advocacy and Public Communication

Claudia Velasco, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL

Christopher Watts, Master of Science, ISYE-Engineering Management

Roscoe

Michael Atterbury, Bachelor of Arts, History

Ryan Burke, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Studies

Austin Buss, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Jamie Carollo, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Bradshaw Mareth, Bachelor of Arts, Communication—Media Studies

Alyssa Mohr, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry

Alyssa Mohr, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics—Applied Mathematics

Megan Ping, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Vanessa Vagle, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts—Acting

Millard Washington, Master of Science, Data Analytics

Katrina Wylde, Master of Science in Education, Literacy Education

South Beloit

Vanessa Beckham, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education and Student Affairs

Samuel Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Jessica Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Human Development & Family Sciences: Child Development

Dylan Moffitt, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science—Public Administration & Service

Devon Pilz, Bachelor of Arts, Communication—Organizational—Corporate.

WACO, Texas—Ian Joseph Dy Rodriguez of Beloit was named to the Dean’s Academic Honors List at Baylor University for the Spring 2021 semester.

The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

ALLENTOWN, PA—Kennedy Maxwell of Beloit, graduated Summa Cum Loude with a bachelor of arts degree in theatre and a minor in music from Muhlenberg College.

The College’s 173rd Commencement celebrated the Class of 2021 in a pair of socially distanced ceremonies held in downtown Allentown.