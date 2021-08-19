DAVENPORT, IA—Megan Meier of South Beloit, has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2021 trimester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn.—The University of Minnesota Twin Cities has released the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Area students who are on the dean’s list are:
Beloit
- Erin Bauer, Junior, School of Nursing
- Brianna Laursen, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
- Thomas Oselio, Junior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies
- Caleb Otto, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
- Diya Patel, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Rockton
- Hanna Bergstrom, Senior, College of Design
Roscoe
- Megan Klebs, Senior, Carlson School of Management
- Cole Skadeland, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis—The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,462 degrees in May.
Area students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire are:
- Elizabeth Clark, who earned a Bachelor of Science, elementary education,
- Tyler Urness, of Brodhead who earned a Bachelor of Science, history,
- Madaline Massetti, of South Beloit who earned a Bachelor of Science, criminal justice and public health.
LOMBARD, Ill.—Adrian Mehmedi of Roscoe recently received a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from National University of Health Sciences.
National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine, massage therapy, and biomedical sciences.
DES MOINES, Iowa— The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Roscoe, Illinois
Abigail Bukowski, B.A., Environmental Sustainability & Resilience
Andrew Olson, M.B.A., Business Administration
Andrew Olson, Pharm.D., Pharmacy.
WICHITA, Kan.—John N. Sommer of Rockton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wichita State University.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Olivia Makinen of Beloit was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mount Mercy University.
Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.
DULUTH, Minn.—Nicholas S. Wadle of Beloit has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Minnesota Duluth
Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Wadle is a junior in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering B S C E.