KENOSHA—More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
The following area students earned the achievement:
Kyle Bergman of Beloit.
Emma Topham, Andrew Hallstrom, Brennan Ott, Michael Anderson, Isabella Cannell, all of Roscoe.
Cameryn Eickstead of South Beloit.
Skylar Rhodes of Rockton.
Lauren Hammes of Orfordville.
MADISON—The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Area students named to the Dean’s List are:
Beloit
Chloe Day, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jackson Elliott, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Samantha Grahn, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Hannah Kennedy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Sarah Matysiak, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Audrey McManigle, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Nishani Patel, School of Business, Dean’s List
Jasmin Renteria Zagal, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Gisela Sanchez, School of Education, Dean’s List
Emily Smith, School of Education, Dean’s List
Lena Smith, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Amanda Tovar, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Grace VanSleet, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Viet Vo, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Grant Yadon, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Angela Zrnich, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Brodhead
Samantha Anderson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Trent Anderson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Anna Corbit, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Haley Dodd, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Rockton
Lauren Ambrose, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Tazio Stefanelli, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Roscoe
Kiana Montalvo, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Swati Vattem, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
South Beloit
Axell Boomer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
WINONA, Minn.—Elijah Williams of Beloit, was named to the first semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
MONMOUTH, Ill.—Katelyn Landon of Beloit and Alexa Johnson of Roscoe have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Monmouth College. Students on the list achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while taking at least three full academic credits.
MILWAUKEE—Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college—for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Students who were named include:
Beloit
Lorena Barrales-Flores, Bachelor of Science, Finance
Deep Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Reema Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Rockton
Jacob Hollister, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Jordan King, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Megan Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Law Studies
Roscoe
Amy Baudhuin, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising
Charlene Soltes, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Morgan Guetschow, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences.
DeKALB, Ill.—Almost 1,300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.
Area students receiving degrees include:
Rockton
Bayley Franzen, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis
Aaron Koym, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Nathan Mar, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Taylor Mase, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Nathan McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Roscoe
Caitland Abordo, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion
Shedrick Daniels, Doctor of Education, Higher Education
Nathaniel Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL
Nicole Fanis, Master of Science, Data Analytics
Karyene Friedenauer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner
Trey Fry, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Kristen Miller, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology
South Beloit
Jordan Rhodes, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA
Tanner Stoffregen, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA
Aryn Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.