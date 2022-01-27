KENOSHA—More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

The following area students earned the achievement:

Kyle Bergman of Beloit.

Emma Topham, Andrew Hallstrom, Brennan Ott, Michael Anderson, Isabella Cannell, all of Roscoe.

Kyle Bergman of Beloit.

Cameryn Eickstead of South Beloit.

Skylar Rhodes of Rockton.

Lauren Hammes of Orfordville.

MADISON—The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”

Area students named to the Dean’s List are:

Beloit

Chloe Day, School of Education, Dean’s List

Jackson Elliott, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Samantha Grahn, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Hannah Kennedy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Sarah Matysiak, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Audrey McManigle, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Nishani Patel, School of Business, Dean’s List

Jasmin Renteria Zagal, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Gisela Sanchez, School of Education, Dean’s List

Emily Smith, School of Education, Dean’s List

Lena Smith, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Amanda Tovar, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Grace VanSleet, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Viet Vo, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Grant Yadon, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Angela Zrnich, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Brodhead

Samantha Anderson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Trent Anderson, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Anna Corbit, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Haley Dodd, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Rockton

Lauren Ambrose, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Tazio Stefanelli, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Roscoe

Kiana Montalvo, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Swati Vattem, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

South Beloit

Axell Boomer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.

WINONA, Minn.—Elijah Williams of Beloit, was named to the first semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

MONMOUTH, Ill.—Katelyn Landon of Beloit and Alexa Johnson of Roscoe have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Monmouth College. Students on the list achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while taking at least three full academic credits.

MILWAUKEE—Local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college—for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

Students who were named include:

Beloit

Lorena Barrales-Flores, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Deep Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Reema Patel, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Rockton

Jacob Hollister, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Jordan King, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Megan Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Law Studies

Roscoe

Amy Baudhuin, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising

Charlene Soltes, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Morgan Guetschow, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences.

DeKALB, Ill.—Almost 1,300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.

Area students receiving degrees include:

Rockton

Bayley Franzen, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis

Aaron Koym, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Nathan Mar, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Taylor Mase, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Nathan McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Roscoe

Caitland Abordo, Bachelor of Science, Public Health-Health Promotion

Shedrick Daniels, Doctor of Education, Higher Education

Nathaniel Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL

Nicole Fanis, Master of Science, Data Analytics

Karyene Friedenauer, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner

Trey Fry, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Kristen Miller, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology

South Beloit

Jordan Rhodes, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA

Tanner Stoffregen, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA

Aryn Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.