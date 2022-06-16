WHITEWATER, WI -- Britain Meade from Beloit, WI, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
DeKALB, Ill. - Over 2,200 students received degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Include the following area students:
Rockton, IL
Nikolas Candilas, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - Politics and Governance
Jessica Cortez, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Reading Teacher
Carson Davies, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Mark Dyrdahl, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Todd Elliott, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA
Dat Nguyen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Roscoe, IL
Katherine Carlson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education: Special Populations
Samantha Kauchak, Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner
Cassandra Logan, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval
Madison Long, Master of Arts, Sociology - Criminology
Dulce Mariaca Santiago, Bachelor of Arts, World Lang & Cultures: Spanish & Hispanic Studies
Mallory Miller, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Special Education
Laura Timoti, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Special Education
South Beloit, IL
James Carratt III, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Michaela Dencker, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Alexandria Herbst, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - Public Law
John Ping, Master of Public Health, Public Health - Health Services Management
Michael Smith, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy.
DeKALB, Ill. - Zachary Althoff of Roscoe recently was named to the Northern Illinois University Academic Excellence List.
The Academic Excellence List is for students who have not declared a major. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
DeKALB, Ill. - Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Area students named to the NIU deans list include:
Rockton, IL
Blake Atterbury, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Nikolas Candilas, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Nolan Christofferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Olivia Johnson, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean's List.
Dat Nguyen, College of Engineering Dean's List.
Quoc Nguyen, College of Engineering Dean's List.
Mark Zielinski, College of Education Dean's List.
Roscoe, IL
Cole Buelow, College of Engineering Dean's List.
Jason Dupont, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Jason Dupont, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Amanda Hansen, College of Health & Human Sciences Dean's List.
Fiona Hunt, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List.
Karna Patel, College of Business Dean's List.
South Beloit, IL
Emi Beshiri, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Brenna Bretzinger, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Brenna Bretzinger, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Bryce King, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
Triana Moffitt, College of Education Dean's List.
Jordan Pierson, College of Engineering Dean's List.
IOWA CITY, IA -- More than 5,100 University of Iowa students have been awarded degrees. Area students receiving degrees are:
Taylor Armstrong of Roscoe, IL, who earned a Certificate in Leadership.
Anthony Cassioppi of Roscoe, IL who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics.
Brett Jones of Roscoe, IL who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
TUSCALOOSA, AL -A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0.
Local students named to the lists are:
Ashlyn Dull, Alivia Lamendola, Kaden Orendorff and Lauren Shelton all of Rockton.
Trent Aldrich and Zachary Newman, both of Roscoe.