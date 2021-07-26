Tuesday
AL-ANON 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use the Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.
STORIES IN THE PARK 2—3 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 29. For park locations visit https://beloitlibrary.org.
Friday,
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 7—9 p.m. at Phoenix Park, Delavan. No admission cost.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road.