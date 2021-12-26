Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MondayOVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Meetings will be held via Zoom until further notice. For information, call 608-754-0975 or 608-756-4622.TuesdayAL-ANON 7 p.m. St Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Meeting is held upstairs.ABC PLAYGROUP, 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library. Develops early literacy skills with singing and stories while learning the alphabet.SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday in the Riverside Room at the Beloit Public Library.WednesdaySTATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement.PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.ThursdayAL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Public Library Al-anon Writers Overeaters Anonymous Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Holiday lights display brings out the kid in these families Two charged after suspicious package found at jail Walnut Creek expanding after record-breaking shopping season Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Two cars left running were stolen in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime