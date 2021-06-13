Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORY TIME 11 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For children ages 3—6. Literacy skills developed through music and stories.
Tuesday
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 will meet for lunch a social time at 10:30 p.m. at the Road Dawg Family Restaurant in Beloit. All classmates are welcome.
AL-ANON 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use the Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For kids age 6 and younger. Registration required.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602.
code 4163133. Teleconferencing also available.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
Sunday Night Dance from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Features a variety of music with emphasis on ballroom, country and music from all eras. Admission cost is $8.