Calendar Clint Wolf Aug 2, 2021 MondayMUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORY TIME 11 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For children ages 3—6.TuesdayAL-ANON 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use the Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.WednesdayPRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.ThursdayAL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.STORIES IN THE PARK 2—3 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 29. For park locations visit https://beloitlibrary.org.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.SundaySUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road.Features a variety of music with emphasis on ballroom, country and music from all eras. Admission cost is $8.Friday, July 30JACK FARINA BIG BAND 7—9 p.m. at Phoenix Park, Delavan. No admission cost.