Tuesday
AL-ANON 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit.
Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.
STORIES IN THE PARK 2—3 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 29. For park locations visit https://beloitlibrary.org.
Friday,
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 7—9 p.m. at Phoenix Park, Delavan. No admission cost.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road.