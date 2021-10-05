Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WednesdaySTATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement. Email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.ThursdayNAACP BELOIT BRANCH #3251 6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Adult memberships are $30 and students 18 or under are $10.AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.FridayTODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under.Staff from the YMCA will teach the class.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.SundaySUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Admission cost is $8.Thursday, Oct. 14DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION—BELOIT CHAPTER will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St. Nancy Vance will discuss the history of Carousel Horses.Thursday, Oct. 21BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time, 10:30 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Public Library Al-anon Scrabble Writers Naacp Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime