Wednesday

STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement. Email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.

FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.

Thursday

NAACP BELOIT BRANCH #3251 6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Adult memberships are $30 and students 18 or under are $10.

AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.

AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.

Friday

TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under.

Staff from the YMCA will teach the class.

Saturday

AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.

Sunday

SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Admission cost is $8.

Thursday, Oct. 14

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION—BELOIT CHAPTER will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St. Nancy Vance will discuss the history of Carousel Horses.

Thursday, Oct. 21

BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time, 10:30 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome.

Tags

Recommended for you