4th WEDNESDAY BOOK DISCUSSION 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. The book to be discussed will be Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers to gain tips, suggestions and encouragement. If you would like to join, emal to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
Thursday
BELOIT INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB Winter Play Day, 9 a.m.—3 p.m. at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County Road X. Coffee and rolls will be served at 9, cocktails and door prizes at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be at noon. Bring your own cards and games. Cost is $22 per person with all proceeds going to local charities. For tickets, call 608-449-5286. Open to the public.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library. Connect with other new parents while engaging with babies through simple songs and stories. For children age 2 and younger.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
FABL FILM SERIES: RESPECT 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. This free film is presented by the Friends At Beloit Library. Refreshments will be served and there will be a drawing for a free movie.
Sunday, Feb. 6
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.