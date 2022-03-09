Thursday
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
JOB SERVICES LIVE HELP DESK 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Department of Workforce Development professionals will provide help with job application assistance, resume building training referrals and more. No appointments required.
DR. SEUSS STORY TIME 2—3 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. for ages 5 and older.
Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
JOB SERVICES HELP DESK 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Department of Workforce Development professionals will help with job application assistance, resume building, training referrals and more. No appointment required.
Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon. Beloit Public Library in the Riverside Room. Have a friendly game of Scrabble every Tuesday morning.
GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. for ages 12 and older. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh or gaming cards.
Wednesday
SHARING OF THE BREAD, 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave.. Women are invited to this 32nd Annual Sharing of the Bread event. Guest speaker will be Regina Duncan, city council member and community leader. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 608-365-8455 no later than March 11. The event is free.
CLASSIC FILM SERIES Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Free refreshments serve. Drawing held for free movie.
Thursday, March 17
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Lunch and social time.