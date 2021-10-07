Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FridayTODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs.Call 608-295-4061.SundaySUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Admission cost is $8.Thursday, Oct. 14DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION—BELOIT CHAPTER will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St. Nancy Vance will discuss the history of Carousel Horses.Thursday, Oct. 21BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time, 10:30 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Public Library Al-anon Scrabble Writers Naacp Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Beloit woman charged with child abuse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime