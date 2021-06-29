Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For kids age 6 and younger. Registration required.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.
Saturday
FAMILIES FIGHTING ADDICTION 9—10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit. Please use the entrance at the corner of Merrill and Bluff and go downstairs. Information, call 608-346-9574.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
Sunday Night Dance from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Features a variety of music with emphasis on ballroom, country and music from all eras. Admission cost is $8.