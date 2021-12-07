Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TuesdayAL-ANON 7 p.m. St Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit.ABC PLAYGROUP, 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library. Develops early literacy skills with singing and stories while learning the alphabet. The program is for children age 2—6.SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library.WednesdaySTATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement.PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library.FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.ThursdayBELOIT CHAPTER DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 1:15 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St., Beloit. Nancy Story will discuss Historic Fabrics.AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.Thursday, Dec. 16BMHS CLASS of 1955 will meet at 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg Family Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit for lunch and special time together. All classmates are welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Public Library Al-anon Writers Overeaters Anonymous Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers GM site may have a buyer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime