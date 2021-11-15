Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 15, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TuesdayABC PLAYGROUP, 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library. Develops early literacy skills with singing and stories while learning the alphabet. For children age 2—6.SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday in the Riverside Room at the Beloit Public Library.WednesdaySTATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement.FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church,ThursdayAL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.FridayTODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under.SaturdayBELOIT MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Road Dawg, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Guests are welcome.OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS, 10 a.m., Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meetings held in person and through Zoom/phone. Call 608-792-6161 or 608-449-5949.AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Public Library Al-anon Scrabble Writers Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Sky Carp flock to Beloit Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Police seek public help in burglary of Beloit business Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime