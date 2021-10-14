Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.SundaySUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Admission cost is $8.Thursday, Oct. 21BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time, 10:30 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Public Library Al-anon Scrabble Writers Naacp Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit bald eagle death by vehicle strike prompts call to action DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime