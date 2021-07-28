Calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Jul 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ThursdayAL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.STORIES IN THE PARK 2—3 p.m. each Thursday.Aug. 29. For park locations visit https://beloitlibrary.org.Friday,JACK FARINA BIG BAND 7—9 p.m. at Phoenix Park, Delavan. No admission cost.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.SundaySUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Al-anon Beloit Public Library Story Time Council On Aging Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 'Beloit is the place to be': Matthews family gearing up to open fourth local business in under a year Name of fatal crash victim released Parents tour almost-completed Lincoln Academy June 7 shooting suspects enter not guilty pleas Rising Queens launch new programming to help the community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime