Thursday

AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.

STORIES IN THE PARK 2—3 p.m. each Thursday.

Aug. 29. For park locations visit https://beloitlibrary.org.

Friday,

JACK FARINA BIG BAND 7—9 p.m. at Phoenix Park, Delavan. No admission cost.

Saturday

AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.

Sunday

SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road.

