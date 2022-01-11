WONDERFUL WINTER STORY TIME 2 - 3 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Winter-themed stories and crafts featured.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Join us for a game of chess, learn the basics or wath others. All skill levels welcome.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
OVERFLOWING CUP Dan Mueller of Prairie du Sac performs country gospel tunes starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
FABL WAREHOUSE BOOK SALE Jan 20, 2 - 8 p.m., Jan. 21 and 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Hardcover books will be 50 cents, paperback books will be 25 cents. Sales revenue will benefit the library.
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Lunch and social time. All classmates are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 27
BELOIT INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB Winter Play Day, 9 a.m.—3 p.m. at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County Road X. Coffee and rolls will be served at 9, cocktails and door prizes at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be at noon. Bring your own cards and games. Cost is $22 per person with all proceeds going to local charities. For tickets, call 608-449-5286. Open to the public.