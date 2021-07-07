Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORY TIME 11 a.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For children ages 3—6.
Tuesday
AL-ANON 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use the Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. For kids age 6 and younger. Registration required.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
CHRISTIAN JUBILEES SINGERS OF BELOIT 2 p.m. at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, Beloit. Featuring the Gospel Bells, Spiritualettes, Men of Fountain From Beloit, O.W.’s Exalters, Doc Smith & the Disciples from Milwaukee. Please observe COVID-19 protocols.
SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Features a variety of music with emphasis on ballroom, country and music from all eras. Admission cost is $8.
Saturday, July 17
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Information, call 608-346-8910.