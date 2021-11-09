Wednesday

STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement.

FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church,

Thursday

AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.

AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.

Friday

TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under.

Saturday

AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.

