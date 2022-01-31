ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with singing and stories. Best for children age 3—4.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Meet in the Riverside Room.
Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
WHEN I GROW UP Storytime with PBS KIDS 11 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. For children ages 5 to 8 and their families. Each storytime explores a new career and offer opportunities to play and learn with hands-on activities. Attentees will receive a free book and a free lunch.
Sunday
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.
Monday, Feb. 7
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
DROP-IN ADULT CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Guests can make one of three Valentines-themed crafts. All supplies provided. Ages 10 and older welcome with an adult.