Monday

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Meetings will be held via Zoom until further notice. For information, call 608-754-0975 or 608-756-4622.

Tuesday

AL-ANON 7 p.m. St Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit.

ABC PLAYGROUP, 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library. Develops early literacy skills with singing and stories while learning the alphabet. The program is for children age 2—6.

SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library.

Wednesday

STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for encouragement.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.

Thursday

AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.

AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.

Saturday

AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.