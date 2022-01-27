ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with singing and stories. Best for children age 3—4.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Meet in the Riverside Room.
Wednesday
FABL FILM SERIES: RESPECT 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. This free film is presented by the Friends At Beloit Library. Refreshments will be served and there will be a drawing for a free movie.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
WHEN I GROW UP: STORYTIME WITH PBS KIDS 11 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Kids age 5 to 8 and their families invited. Each story time will explore a new career and offer opportunities to play and learn with hands-on activities.
Sunday
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.