Tuesday

ABC PLAYGROUP, 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library. Develops early literacy skills with singing and stories while learning the alphabet. For children age 2—6.

SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday in the Riverside Room at the Beloit Public Library.

Wednesday

STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement. Email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.

FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.

Thursday

NAACP BELOIT BRANCH #3251 6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Adult memberships are $30 and students 18 or under are $10.

AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.

AL-ANON 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.

Friday

TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under. Staff from the YMCA will teach the class.

Saturday

AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.

Sunday

SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Admission cost is $8.

Thursday, Oct. 14

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION—BELOIT CHAPTER will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St. Nancy Vance will discuss the history of Carousel Horses.

Thursday, Oct. 21

BMHS CLASS OF 1955 lunch and social time, 10:30 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. All classmates welcome.

