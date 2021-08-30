AL-ANON 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use the Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
Wednesday
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT noon at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit. School supplies will be donated to Project 16:49 at this meeting. To cancel reservations, call Sandi at 815-543-4194 by Aug. 29.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.
Friday
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Ages 4 and under. Staff from the YMCA will teach the class.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit.
SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Rd. Features a variety of music with emphasis on ballroom, country and music from all eras. Admission cost is $8.