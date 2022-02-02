OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
WHEN I GROW UP Storytime with PBS KIDS 11 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. For children ages 5 to 8 and their families. Each storytime explores a new career and offer opportunities to play and learn with hands-on activities. Attentees will receive a free book and a free lunch.
Sunday
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.
Monday, Feb. 7
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
DROP-IN ADULT CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Guests can make one of three Valentines-themed crafts. All supplies provided. Ages 10 and older welcome with an adult.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for tips, suggestions and encouragement. Those who want to join can send an email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 10
TEEN PAINT AFTERNOON 4:30—6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Follow a tutorial to make a themed masterpiece you can take home. All supplies are provided.