BELOIT INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB Winter Play Day, 9 a.m.—3 p.m. at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County Road X. Coffee and rolls will be served at 9, cocktails and door prizes at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be at noon. Bring your own cards and games. Cost is $22 per person with all proceeds going to local charities. For tickets, call 608-449-5286. Open to the public.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library. Connect with other new parents while engaging with babies through simple songs and stories. For children age 2 and younger.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
FABL FILM SERIES: RESPECT 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. This free film is presented by the Friends At Beloit Library. Refreshments will be served and there will be a drawing for a free movie.
Saturday, Feb. 5
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
WHEN I GROW UP: STORYTIME WITH PBS KIDS 11 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Kids age 5 to 8 and their families invited. Each story time will explore a new career and offer opportunities to play and learn with hands-on activities.
Sunday, Feb. 6
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.