OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St., Janesville. Meetings will be held via Zoom until further notice. For information, call 608-754-0975 or 608-756-4622.
Tuesday
AL-ANON 7 p.m. St Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff Street. Meeting is held upstairs.
ABC PLAYGROUP, 10 a.m., Beloit Public Library. Develops early literacy skills with singing and stories while learning the alphabet. The program is for children age 2—6.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday in the Riverside Room at the Beloit Public Library.
Wednesday
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips and encouragement.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
BAREA (Beloit Area Retired Educator’s Association) will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St. for food, fellowship and entertainment by the School District of Beloit vocal Department. No need for reservations. For information, call Mary at 608-718-9082.
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT noon lunch meeting at the Ironworks Hotel. Entertainment by Melody Makers Men’s Chorus. Donations will go to The Sparrow’s Nest.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.