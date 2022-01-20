Friday ^p
FABL WAREHOUSE BOOK SALE Jan. 21 and 22, 10 a.m.—4 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Hardcover books will be 50 cents, paperback books will be 25 cents. Sales revenue will benefit the library.
Saturday
WHAT IS YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE TELLING YOU noon—1 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Learn to better manage blood pressure medications. Presented by Rising Queens and Tinika Kilgore RN, MSN, ARNP.
WONDERFUL WINTER STORY TIME 2—3 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Winter-themed stories and crafts featured.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Join us for a game of chess, learn the basics or wath others. All skill levels welcome.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 10 a.m. at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville. Meetings are held face-to-face and also through Zoom. Call 608-792-6161 or 608-449-5949.
Monday, Jan. 24
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills in children through music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For children age 3—6.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
4th WEDNESDAY BOOK DISCUSSION 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. The book to be discussed will be Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers to gain tips, suggestions and encouragement. If you would like to join, emal to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 27
BELOIT INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB Winter Play Day, 9 a.m.—3 p.m. at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County Road X. Coffee and rolls will be served at 9, cocktails and door prizes at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be at noon. Bring your own cards and games. Cost is $22 per person with all proceeds going to local charities. For tickets, call 608-449-5286. Open to the public.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library. Connect with other new parents while engaging with babies through simple songs and stories. For children age 2 and younger.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
FABL FILM SERIES: RESPECT 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. This free film is presented by the Friends At Beloit Library. Refreshments will be served and there will be a drawing for a free movie.
Sunday, Feb. 6
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.