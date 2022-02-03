AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
WHEN I GROW UP Storytime with PBS KIDS 11 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. For children ages 5 to 8 and their families. Each storytime explores a new career and offer opportunities to play and learn with hands-on activities. Attentees will receive a free book and a free lunch.
Sunday
JACK FARINA BIG BAND 2—5 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub, 132 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. No cover charge.
Monday, Feb. 7
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
DROP-IN ADULT CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Guests can make one of three Valentines-themed crafts. All supplies provided. Ages 10 and older welcome with an adult.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for tips, suggestions and encouragement. Those who want to join can send an email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 10
TEEN PAINT AFTERNOON 4:30—6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Follow a tutorial to make a themed masterpiece you can take home. All supplies are provided.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
Friday, Feb. 11
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday, Feb. 12
HOMEBUYERS EDUCATION WORKSHOP 9 a.m.—5 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Registration is required by calling 608-362-9051, extension 20, or email to homebuying@nwbr.org or text to 608-313-7809. Presented by NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region.