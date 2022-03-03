Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
JOB SERVICES HELP DESK 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Department of Workforce Development professionals will help with job application assistance, resume building, training referrals and more. No appointment required.
WHO WAS ELEANOR ROOSEVELT? 6—7 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Presented by retired professor Gene Van Galder.
Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon. Beloit Public Library in the Riverside Room. Have a friendly game of Scrabble every Tuesday morning.
Wednesday
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for tips, suggestions and encouragement. Those who want to join can send an email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun for ages 6 and younger.
GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. for ages 12 and older. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh or gaming cards.
Thursday
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
JOB SERVICES LIVE HELP DESK 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Department of Workforce Development professionals will provide help with job application assistance, resume building training referrals and more. No appointments required.
DR. SEUSS STORY TIME 2—3 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. for ages 5 and older.
Wednesday, March 16
CLASSIC FIL SERIES Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter 6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Free refreshments serve. Drawing held for free movie.
Thursday, March 17
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 11 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Lunch and social time.