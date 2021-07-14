Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON will meet at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
Thursday
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602-580-9602 code 4163133.
Saturday
BMHS CLASS OF 1957 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Information, call 608-346-8910.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
Sunday
SUNDAY NIGHT DANCE from 7—10 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at the Loves Park, Ill. VFW, 2018 Windsor Road. Features a variety of music with emphasis on ballroom, country and music from all eras. Admission cost is $8.