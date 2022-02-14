Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon. Beloit Public Library in the Riverside Room. Have a friendly game of Scrabble every Tuesday morning.
Wednesday
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for tips, suggestions and encouragement. Those who want to join can send an email to jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
CLASSIC MUSICAL SERIES 6 p.m.. at the Beloit Public Library. Free refreshments served and there will be a drawing for a free movie.
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun for ages 6 and younger.
Thursday
COVID-19: WHERE ARE WE NOW—WHERE ARE WE GOING 9—11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. This is a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) presentation featuring infectious disease specialist Dr. Vijaya Somaraju of Beloit Health System.
BMHS CLASS OF 1955 11 a.m. at Road Dawg Restaurant, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (DAR) 1:15 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St. At the meeting the JROTC Bronze Medal and the Good Citizen award will be presented.
TEEN PAINT AFTERNOON 4:30—6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Follow a tutorial to make a themed masterpiece you can take home. All supplies are provided.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesvill. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
WALK-IN COVID VACCINE CLINIC 1—3 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Beloit Health System will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for ages 5 and older. No appointment is necessary. Those coming for a booster shot should bring their vaccination card. Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Friday
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Thursday, March 3
INTERMEDIATE WOMEN’S CLUB OF BELOIT noon at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit. Stephanie Klett, former Wisconsin Tourism Secretary and current President of Visit Lake Geneva, will be the presenter. Donations will be given to Family Promise. To cancel a reservation, call 608-362-8242 by Feb. 27.