BELOIT—ABC Supply Stadium Events will host its first-ever “Brunch ‘N Brushes” with local artist Lindsey Salzwedel of Expressively You at 11 a.m. on March 20.
Madison native Salzwedel will teach attendees the fine skill of painting while they enjoy a brunch spread prepared by Sky Carp Executive Chef Matthew A. Austin. Tickets are $50. Attendees can expect an afternoon of delicious food, a lesson painting one of the four options provided (all painting materials will be supplied by Expressively You) and the opportunity to get to know Salzwedel and other attendees.
Salzwedel began painting at an early age with her passion taking her to Edgewood College where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Art and Design Teaching. She now operates her own business, Expressively You, and teaches in the public and private sectors.
“Whether you consider yourself an artist or not, you will walk away from Brunch ‘N Brushes with a full stomach, a full heart and an incredible piece of artwork made by you,” said Gracey McDonald, Event Sales Manager for ABC Supply Stadium and the Beloit Sky Carp. “Grab your flock, or come by yourself and make new friends. It’s going to be a wonderful afternoon.”
The brunch menu includes a wide variety of foods, including a scrambled egg station, french toast bread pudding, pork sausage links, diced hash browns, sliced melon and assorted pastries.