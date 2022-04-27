Brodhead church to host fish boil Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRODHEAD - The Congregational United Church of Christ will host a Fish Boil from 3:30 - 7 p.m. May 14 at the church at County Road T and 23rd Street.Tickets are $13 until May 13. Ticket cost will be $15 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available from church members or at the church between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.The menu will be cod, carrots, potatoes, onion, roll, coleslaw, dessert and drinks. Carry-outs will be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Person shot and killed at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Carl Disrud "Wongs of Beloit" book to be launched at library Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime