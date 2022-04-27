BRODHEAD - The Congregational United Church of Christ will host a Fish Boil from 3:30 - 7 p.m. May 14 at the church at County Road T and 23rd Street.

Tickets are $13 until May 13. Ticket cost will be $15 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available from church members or at the church between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The menu will be cod, carrots, potatoes, onion, roll, coleslaw, dessert and drinks. Carry-outs will be available.

Recommended for you