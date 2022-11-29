Beloit Daily News Editor Clint Wolf looks over some of the books donated during last year’s the Books for Kids campaign. The 36th Annual Books for Kids campaign runs through Dec. 12 and books are starting to fill collection boxes in the area.
BELOIT—We are only just starting our Books for Kids campaign and already the generosity of the people of the Stateline Area is shining like a bright star in the sky.
On Tuesday, Beloit Daily News staff were called to the Beloit Public Library where the book collection box was full. So, the books were brought back to the Daily News office to make more room so more books can be donated.
Also, at the Daily News office, we have received a few books by mail. Those books have been added to our office collection box.
There still is time to rummage through your closets, book shelves and basements to see if you have any children’s books that can be donated to the Books for Kids cause. Even if you find only one or two books to donate, that means one or two children will have a happier holiday season this year.
The book collection drive runs through Dec. 12.
We ask that you donate books appropriate for children that are in good condition. We ask that you not donate encyclopedias, dictionaries or text books please.
This year the books collected will go to the children at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and at the Defy Domestic Abuse shelter.
This year marks the 36th anniversary of the Books for Kids campaign, and we could not do this drive every year without the help of the libraries, grocery stores and restaurants that help us collect books.
To make donations easy, book collection boxes have been set up at several locations in the Stateline Area. Books can be dropped off in book collection boxes that are decorated with bright holiday gift wrap at the following locations:
- The Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton
- South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit
- Schnucks Grocery, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe
Residents also are reminded they can support two worthy causes at once at the Beloit Public Library. Those who purchase used books from the Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) shelves and then drop those books in the Books for Kids box are supporting the library and the book drive at the same time.
Once again the people of the area have demonstrated their generosity and support for this campaign which promotes literacy among children and helps make the holiday season brighter for area children.
We ask that you continue to show your giving spirit and support this campaign. We could not do this without all those who take the time to bring books to our collections boxes. Please keep the giving spirit alive in the Stateline Area.