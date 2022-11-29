Books for Kids
Beloit Daily News Editor Clint Wolf looks over some of the books donated during last year’s the Books for Kids campaign. The 36th Annual Books for Kids campaign runs through Dec. 12 and books are starting to fill collection boxes in the area.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—We are only just starting our Books for Kids campaign and already the generosity of the people of the Stateline Area is shining like a bright star in the sky.

On Tuesday, Beloit Daily News staff were called to the Beloit Public Library where the book collection box was full. So, the books were brought back to the Daily News office to make more room so more books can be donated.