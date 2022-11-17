Beloit Daily News Editor Clint Wolf looks over some of the books donated during last year’s the Books for Kids campaign. The 36th Annual Books for Kids campaign has kicked off and area residents have until Dec. 12 to donate gently used children’s books in the book dribe.
BELOIT—“Read me a story.” These can be some of the sweetest words a parent or grandparent can hope to hear from a child.
For centuries, children have been climbing into the laps of moms, dads and grandmas, clutching their favorite bedtime story books.
We at the Beloit Daily News want everyone to have the chance to continue this family tradition that is filled with warmth and love, and allows children to begin a lifetime of learning through reading.
The Daily News, along with its local partners in the area, has launched its 36th annual Books for Kids campaign.
Once again we are asking local residents to take a look in their closets or book shelves to see if there are any children’s books that have been just gathering dust. If so, bring those books to one of the nine book collection sites in Beloit, South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe.
We are asking for gently used books appropriate for children, new children’s books or monetary donations so we can buy new books.
The books collected will go to children at the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs and at the Defy Domestic Abuse.
The book collection campaign runs through Dec. 12 at which time Beloit Daily News staff will deliver the books to the two recipient agencies.
We ask that books appropriate for children be donated, and please no encyclopedias, dictionaries or text books.
To make donations easy, book collection boxes have been set up at several locations in the Stateline Area. Books can be dropped off in book collection boxes that are decorated with bright holiday gift wrap at the following locations:
- The Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton
- South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit
- Schnucks Grocery, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe
Residents also are reminded they can support two worthy causes at once at the Beloit Public Library. Those who purchase used books from the Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) shelves and then drop those books in the Books for Kids box are supporting the library and the book drive at the same time.
Thanks to the generosity of area residents, the Books for Kids drive has been able to provide hundreds of books to area youngsters each year. Books can be such an important first step in the learning process for children and they are so simple, they make the perfect holiday gift. They don’t need batteries. They don’t need a download from the internet. They don’t need a monthly subscription. They just need the curiosity of a child or the warm heart of an adult willing to read to the child.
We hope area residents again will show their generosity and make this year’s book drive a success.