Normally when I write my library column for the Beloit Daily News, I try to think of an instance in my life that relates to the story I want to tell.
Sometimes I talk about my childhood growing up here in Beloit. Sometimes I talk about my dogs. And sometimes I talk about the myriad of ways that my dear husband Phil puts up with my whims, antics, and moods. If I haven’t said it before, he truly is a saint. I try to keep the topic light, approachable, and relatable. However, I’m having a hard time doing that this time around because the topic of this month’s column is something I haven’t experienced in my life.
I haven’t lost a loved one to AIDS. Yet, in the last 40 years, more than 700,000 families have experienced that loss. Even though I was a child of the ‘80s and I have memories of hearing about the AIDS crisis in the news, I have to admit I didn’t really know the history of the AIDS crisis in America. That changed when I read a book. Funny how books have a way of changing your life. The book was Viral: The Fight Against AIDS in America written by award-winning author Ann Bausum. Bausum tells the history of the AIDS crisis, how it changed the way we view and react to pandemics, and how it has continued to inspire hope, and activism around the world.
In one of the book chapters, Bausum gives a brief history of the AIDS Memorial Quilt. And that chapter inspired me. Thanks to funding from Beloit Public Library Foundation, Beloit Public Library will host a display of six panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7. Each of the panels has a connection to Wisconsin and one of them has a direct connection to Beloit College.
I encourage you to take the time to come see the panels and learn about the history of the quilt, as well as attend Ann Bausum’s presentation Pandemics: The Fight Against AIDS in America at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.
For information on this presentation and other programs related to the quilt display, visit us at www.beloitlibrary.org. In the meantime, be sure to check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
Nurses on the Inside: Stories of the HIV/AIDS Epidemic in NYC written by Ellen Matzer and Valery Hughes. …the story of two nurses who witnessed the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic from the frontline. It focuses on their lives and their experiences. Some of the story is raw, sometimes graphic, but familiar for people with HIV infection, family members, friends, and other nurses and medical professionals…. (Book Description)
Stitch By Stitch: The Story of Cleve Jones and the AIDS Memorial Quilt written by Rob Sanders. Mentored by Harvey Milk, Jones debuted idea for the AIDS Memorial Quilt during a candlelight memorial for Milk in 1985 and created the first panel for the quilt in 1987. The AIDS memorial quilt, one of the largest public arts projects ever and an iconic symbol of hope that remembers 94,000 lost souls, is Jones’ shining achievement. It has since toured the world and been seen by millions of people. (Children’s Book Description)