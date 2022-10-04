Bloot drives scheduled in Beloit, Roscoe, Rockton Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be conducting several upcoming mobile blood drives in the Stateline Area in coming weeks.The first blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe.Another blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Riverside Park in Beloit, 1160 Riverside Drive.A third blood drive, hosted by the Bucciferro family will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the McDonalds at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information on blood drives, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Beloit School District superintendent finalists talk equity, staff shortages and more Plans for homeless facility in Beloit outlined Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime