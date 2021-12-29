hot Blood drives to kick off the new year Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 29, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stateline Area residents can kick off the new year by donating blood and helping another person through their gift.The Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold blood drives in the area in January. Upcoming blood drives are as follows:- Jan. 11 from 1—6 p.m., The Footville Fire Department, 252 N. Gilbert St., Footville.- Jan. 18 from 8 a.m.—noon at Valmet, 1280 Willowbrook Road, Beloit.- Jan. 19 from noon—6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blood Donations Rock River Valley Blood Center Riverside Park Footville Valmet Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Holiday lights display brings out the kid in these families Walnut Creek expanding after record-breaking shopping season Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Families of Beloit gun violence to speak out at meeting New Rockton store features boutique items Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime