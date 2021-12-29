Stateline Area residents can kick off the new year by donating blood and helping another person through their gift.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center will hold blood drives in the area in January. Upcoming blood drives are as follows:

- Jan. 11 from 1—6 p.m., The Footville Fire Department, 252 N. Gilbert St., Footville.

- Jan. 18 from 8 a.m.—noon at Valmet, 1280 Willowbrook Road, Beloit.

- Jan. 19 from noon—6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.