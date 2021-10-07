Blood drives to be held in coming weeks Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Blood drives will be held in the Stateline Area in the coming weeks. The schedule of blood drives is as follows:- Oct. 19, 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mary’s Market Cafe, 4866 Bluestem Road, Roscoe.- Oct. 20, noon—6 p.m., Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.- Oct. 27, 1—5 p.m., Homecare Pharmacy, 1006 Woodward Ave., Beloit.- Oct. 30, 11 a.m.—3 p.m. McDonald’s restaurant, 45 State St., Beloit.Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and must be at least 17 years old. The blood drives are being conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Beloit woman charged with child abuse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime