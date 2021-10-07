BELOIT—Blood drives will be held in the Stateline Area in the coming weeks. The schedule of blood drives is as follows:

- Oct. 19, 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mary’s Market Cafe, 4866 Bluestem Road, Roscoe.

- Oct. 20, noon—6 p.m., Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

- Oct. 27, 1—5 p.m., Homecare Pharmacy, 1006 Woodward Ave., Beloit.

- Oct. 30, 11 a.m.—3 p.m. McDonald’s restaurant, 45 State St., Beloit.

Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and must be at least 17 years old. The blood drives are being conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Recommended for you