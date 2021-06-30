BELOIT—Two blood drives for the Rock River Valley Blood Center will be held in Beloit in coming days.
The first will be held from 3—7 p.m. July 1 at Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit.
The second will be held by the Bucciferro Family from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. July 6 at the McDonalds parking lot at 45 State St., Beloit.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental approval) and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors must be in good health on the day they give blood.
For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.